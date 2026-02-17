Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O’Romeo’ crashes nearly 50 per cent on first Monday at box office

Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’Romeo witnessed nearly 50 per cent drop in daily earnings on its first Monday at the domestic box office, as per trade figures shared by the makers of the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial.

The film began its box office journey on Friday with a collection of Rs 9.01 crore nett. The collections jumped to Rs 14.50 crore nett on Saturday but dipped to Rs 11 crore nett on Sunday. On Monday it earned Rs 5.1 crore nett.

The four-day total of the film stands at Rs 39.61 crore nett in India, according to the makers.

“Chhotuuuuuuuu... Dil se thank youuuuuuuuu,” the official handle of production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment wrote on X while sharing the trade figures.

Also starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal, O’Romeo reported an average occupancy of 11.62 per cent on Sunday, as per Sacnilk.

On the other hand, Adarsh Gaurav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer Tu Yaa Main has bombed at the box office with a collection of Rs 3.2 crore nett in four days, Sacnilk reported.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 has minted Rs 44.75 crore nett in India in 18 days. The worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 66.6 crore. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film features Rani has fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy.