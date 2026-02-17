MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Shanaya Kapoor opens up on ‘Tu Yaa Main’ as film fails to make a mark at box office: ‘Still have a long journey’

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the survival thriller also stars Adarsh Gourav, and released in theatres on February 13

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.02.26, 11:54 AM
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor File picture

Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor Monday said that her latest film Tu Yaa Main came into her life at a time when she lacked confidence and ultimately helped her grow.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the survival thriller also stars Adarsh Gourav, and released in theatres on February 13.

Shanaya, who made her debut with 2025’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in 2025, posted a series of pictures from Tu Yaa Main on her Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to the cast and crew.

Tu Yaa Main came into my life at a time when I really didn’t have the most confidence in myself.. and it gave me that.. and everything more. Tu Yaa Main is now in theatres and Avani is out there surviving crocodiles. She taught me so much,” she wrote in the caption.

“I still have a long journey of learning this art… so getting to work with @bejoynambiar & @aanandlrai‘s slightly unhinged...@bejoynambiar sir thank you for bringing AVANI to life.. for believing in me and pushing me to be the best version of myself.. I’m forever grateful to have gotten the chance to be directed by YOU! Love u sir,” the 26-year-old actress added.

“The entire cast and crew.. heres to the crazy nights that turned into beautiful mornings. We did this. We’re here and I’m so thankful for everyone’s support and kindness. This was a wild ride. The end of a campaign full of green outfits and toys See you at the next one Bacchi,” she further said.

Tu Yaa Main revolves around social media influencers portrayed by Shanaya and Adarsh, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

Inspired by the Thai horror film The Pool, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali.

