Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ gets a release date; to hit theatres in March 2027

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri is set to hit theatres on March 5, 2027, the filmmaker announced on Friday.

Spirit marks Prabhas and Triptii’s first collaboration. It is Triptii’s second collaboration with Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, after Animal.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was set to play the female lead role. However, she was later allegedly removed from the cast due to disagreements over remuneration and disagreement over work hours.

A teaser of the film was shared by the makers on October 23, 2025 to mark Prabhas’s 46th birthday. The video revealed that Prabhas plays a former IPS officer who lands in jail under the watch of a strict jailer (Prakash Raj) in Spirit.

Triptii will play Prabhas’s love interest in the film, which also stars Kanchana and Vivek Oberoi.

The first poster of the film, shared by the makers earlier this month, shows Triptii lighting a cigarette clenched between Prabhas’s lips as he stands with his back to the camera. His bruised, wounded back, marked by gashes and wrapped in bandages, adds to the grim visual.

Spirit is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. During the promotions for his 2023 film Animal, Vanga had revealed that the protagonist in Spirit comes from a middle-class background, as compared to Animal and Arjun Reddy, where the male leads belonged to wealthy families, as per IMDb.