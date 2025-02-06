Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who starred in Bolly film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, gets married

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) opposite Harshvardhan Rane , tied the knot with Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani in the presence of their loved ones on February 5. Here’s a look at some moments from the ceremony.

Ameer and Mawra beamed with joy while performing the wedding rituals. The groom looked dapper in a black suit. The bride, on the other hand, stunned in an embellished pink-and-green lehenga encrusted with pearls and crystals.

Stone-studded danglers, a green-and-golden necklace, a matching maang tikka and a beaded chhapka completed Mawra’s look. The photo shows the actress signing her wedding documents.

The groom planted a kiss on the bride’s cheek. Mawra and Ameer have shared screen space in several Pakistani television dramas including Sabaat (2020) and Neem (2023).

The newlyweds sought blessings from their elders during the ceremony.

Mawra currently essays the role of Dr. Zara Hassan in the television series Jafaa.

Ameer, on the other hand, recently appeared in the 2024 Pakistani Ramadan special television series Very Filmy.

Though rumours of Mawra and Ameer dating had circulated on social media for quite some time, neither confirmed their relationship before their marriage.

“In the middle of chaos...I found you,” Mawra captioned her photos on Instagram. The post was flooded with comments from the actress’s fans. Mawra’s photos on Instagram were also liked by Indian actress Mouni Roy.