‘Toy Story 5’ review: Pixar finds heart in a sequel we didn’t know we needed

For years, the Toy Story franchise has faced the same question before every new instalment: do we really need another one? After Toy Story 3 delivered what felt like a perfect farewell, and Toy Story 4 gave Woody a satisfying new beginning, it was difficult to imagine what more Pixar could possibly say.

Yet, against all odds, Toy Story 5 is here with one of the franchise’s most timely and emotionally resonant stories.

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Directed by Andrew Stanton and co-written with McKenna Harris, the fifth chapter shifts its focus to the gradual disappearance of imaginative play in an increasingly digital world.

Bonnie, now older and struggling to fit in with her peers, discovers that most children her age are more interested in screens than toys. Concerned about her inability to make friends, her parents gift her a Lilypad tablet, a frog-shaped device designed to connect children through games and social interactions. Before long, Bonnie becomes deeply attached to the gadget, leaving Jessie, Buzz, Woody and the rest of her toys worried that they are losing her forever.

What makes Toy Story 5 work so well is that it refuses to take the easy route. This is not a simplistic ‘technology is bad’ story. Instead, the film presents a surprisingly nuanced debate about childhood, friendship and how children interact with the world around them.

Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee, genuinely believes it is helping Bonnie. The device wants her to make friends and fit in. The problem is that its understanding of friendship is built on algorithms and convenience rather than genuine human connection.

Pixar smartly avoids turning technology into a villain. The film acknowledges that digital tools can help people connect, but it also questions whether online interactions can fully replace the creativity, spontaneity and emotional growth that come from real-world play.

It is a delicate balancing act, and one that Stanton and Harris handle with maturity.

The emotional core of the story belongs to Jessie. Joan Cusack's beloved cowgirl becomes the franchise’s primary protagonist, and the shift feels completely natural. Jessie has always carried deep abandonment fears, and Bonnie’s growing dependence on Lilypad awakens those insecurities once again. Her determination to help Bonnie find a friend who still values imagination gives the film its emotional momentum.

Meanwhile, Woody returns from his life as a lost toy, and Tom Hanks effortlessly slips back into the role that helped define modern animation. Woody may no longer be the central figure, but his presence brings wisdom and emotional grounding whenever the story needs it.

Tim Allen's Buzz Lightyear once again steals scenes with a hilariously inventive subplot involving an entire shipping container of ‘Hi-Tech Edition’ Buzz Lightyear toys stranded on a remote island. Believing they have crash-landed on an alien world, the Buzz army embarks on a mission that becomes increasingly absurd with every appearance. The running gag ranks among the funniest material Pixar has produced in years and culminates in a payoff that is both hilarious and surprisingly meaningful.

The screenplay also introduces several memorable new characters. Conan O’Brien is particularly delightful as Smarty Pants, a potty-training device whose endless stream of bathroom-related jokes lands far more often than it should.

Craig Robinson’s GPS toy Atlas and Shelby Rabara’s digital camera Snappy round out a trio of forgotten technology relics who help bridge the film’s central divide between old and new forms of play.

Alongside its thoughtful themes, Toy Story 5 is also a visual delight. Pixar's animation has reached a level of sophistication that borders on photorealism. Whether it's the mist-covered loading docks where dozens of Buzz Lightyears gather, the sprawling farmland that becomes the setting for the film's latter half, or the tiny details of a neglected dog bowl, every frame showcases extraordinary craftsmanship.

If there is one criticism to be made, it is that the film occasionally feels overstuffed. With five movies’ worth of characters to juggle, many fan favourites receive only brief moments to shine. Rex, Hamm, Slinky and several others largely function as supporting comic relief.

That said, Toy Story 5 understands that growing up inevitably involves change. Children outgrow toys. Friendships evolve. Technology transforms how we live. But the film argues that imagination, empathy and real human connection remain timeless.