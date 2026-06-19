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regular-article-logo Friday, 19 June 2026

Pakistan rejects Afghan Taliban's claim that forces struck militant hideouts in two provinces

Islamabad often blames Afghanistan for allowing militants to use their soil for attacks against it

PTI Published 19.06.26, 05:53 PM
An Afghan man stands next to a damaged car following airstrikes, amid the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, February 28, 2026.

An Afghan man stands next to a damaged car following airstrikes, amid the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, February 28, 2026. Reuters picture.

Pakistan on Friday refuted the Afghan Taliban's claim of targeting terrorist camps of the Islamic State in the border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan using rudimentary drones.

"The claims are false as usual," the Ministry of Information said in a post on social media.

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"Terrorist camps, including that of Daesh (ISIS) and more than two dozen other terrorist organisations, are factually located, run and patronised from inside the territories under control of the Afghan Taliban regime," it added.

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The ministry, however, said that one rudimentary drone of the Taliban regime intruded inside Pakistan airspace near Shinko, Khyber, which was "immediately identified and neutralised by the alert Air Defence system."

Pakistan often blames Afghanistan for allowing militants to use their soil for attacks against it.

The development comes over a week after Pakistan carried out strikes on alleged terrorist hideouts along its border with Afghanistan.

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