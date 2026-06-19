‘No intent to compromise anyone’s creative trust’: Prosenjit Chatterjee responds to Suman Ghosh, calls ‘Abhhiman’ an original film

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has responded to filmmaker Suman Ghosh’s allegations that he used a character from a script being developed for him in his latest film Abhhiman.

Directed by Indraadip Dasgupta, Abhhiman hit theatres on Friday. The film also stars Subhashree Ganguly and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

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In a note shared on Facebook, Chatterjee asserted that Abhhiman was an original project crafted by director Indraadip Dasgupta and writer Srijato, and denied any intent to breach creative trust.

“I have the utmost respect for Suman as a filmmaker. In our industry, creative lines often cross because we are all drawing from universal human emotions and themes. However, Abhiman is a fully independent, legally registered project crafted by our director Indraadip Dasgupta and writer Srijato.”

“As an actor, my job is to breathe life into the script handed to me. There was absolutely no intent to compromise anyone’s creative trust, and I wish Suman nothing but the best,” Chatterjee signed off.

Abhhiman is produced by Why So Serious, the banner launched by Saurav Das and Jisshu Sengupta earlier this year.

In a statement, the producers of Abhhiman said the film is an original work developed through a well-documented process, with the core idea conceived by Jisshu U Sengupta and the script independently written by Srijato and Indraadip Dasgupta.

Earlier, filmmaker Suman Ghosh, alleged that he had conveyed his objections in an email to Chatterjee.

“My complaint is against the characterisation of Bumba da in the film (which my email is explicit about) and that he should have atleast informed me and not be silent about the entire thing when I wanted to meet him regarding my film,” Ghosh noted.

Also Read Suman Ghosh accuses Prosenjit Chatterjee of using character from unreleased script in ‘Abhhiman’

Abhhiman marks the second collaboration between Indraadip Dasgupta and Subhashree Ganguly after the success of Grihapravesh last year.

The story of the film has been written by Jisshu Sengupta, while poet-lyricist Srijato has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Indraadip Dasgupta has also contributed to the additional script, dialogues and music.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji was part of the project as a guest composer, marking his debut as a music composer. The cinematography has been handled by Pratip Mukherjee and editing by Sujay Datta Ray.

The cast also includes Kanchan Mullick and Ananya Banerjee in key roles.