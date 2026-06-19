Action director Craig Macrae heaps praise on Alia Bhatt’s work ethic and commitment in ‘Alpha’

Craig Macrae, the action director of Yash Raj Films' upcoming movie "Alpha", has praised the film's lead star Alia Bhatt, saying he was impressed by her work ethic and commitment.

Macrae, who has worked with international stars such as Charlize Theron and Milla Jovovich on movies such as "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Resident Evil", said Bhatt dedicated extensive time and effort to prepare for her role in the much-awaited movie, which is the next entry in the YRF Spy Universe.

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“What sets Alia Bhatt apart from those other female stars is that I think her work ethic is absolutely incredible. She’s really put in a lot of time and a lot of effort into preparing for ‘Alpha’. She was really dedicated to the movie and I think that’s going to be the thing that really makes a huge difference in her on-screen presence,” Macrae said in a statement.

The action director, who earlier worked on YRF's earlier films "War 2" and "Pathaan", said Bhatt’s preparation extended beyond stunt training and included building her character for the film.

“She’s one of those people that you can really feel is willing to put in the amount of work that is required and then some, to go above and beyond what’s needed for the film,” he added.

Macrae also praised Bhatt’s co-star Sharvari for her dedication to the film’s physically demanding action sequences.

“Alia and Sharvari were absolutely incredible for this movie. The preparation that they put into it, the work that they put into preparing for this movie physically and with their skills training and stunt training was absolutely incredible. It’s very rare to find people who are willing to put in the amount of time and effort that Alia and Sharvari put into this movie,” he said.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films, “Alpha” also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on July 3.

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