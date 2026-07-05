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regular-article-logo Sunday, 05 July 2026

Samay Raina books entire theatre for watching Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s ‘Alpha’: ‘Small gesture’

Alia and Sharvari had appeared as guests on Raina’s Netflix comedy show ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.07.26, 12:53 PM
Sharvari, Alia Bhatt, Samay Raina in the first episode of India\\\'s Got Latent Season 2

Sharvari, Alia Bhatt, Samay Raina in the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 X/@JeetN25

Comedian Samay Raina has extended his support to Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari by booking an entire theatre in Mumbai for a special screening of their recently released spy action thriller Alpha.

The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, hit theatres on July 3 and has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

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Announcing the screening on Instagram on Saturday, Samay wrote, “Alsooooo. Tomorrow I'm going to watch Alpha in Mumbai. I have booked an entire theatre and I will send 250 of you guys tickets on WhatsApp (if you are registered on my pre-sale list)”.

He added, “It's just a small gesture from me to show love to Alia and Sharvari for being soooo cool that they came on my show's first episode. Love them both and super excited to see their movie! See you guys tomorrow”.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari recently appeared as panellists on the first episode of the second season of India's Got Latent.

During the episode, Samay joked about Alia's previous box office disappointments, including Jigra. The episode received a mixed response from viewers but trended at No. 1 on Netflix. The new season is also streaming on YouTube.

Alpha also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and its first female-led feature. The film has collected Rs 37 crore worldwide in its first two days.

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Samay Raina Sharvari Alia Bhatt Alpha YRF Spy Universe
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