Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer ‘Alpha’ registers improvement in collection on Day 2

Alpha, the first female-led standalone film in the YRF Spy Universe, registered a slight improvement in its earnings on its second day after a modest opening, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 37.60 crore.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the action thriller collected an estimated Rs 11.25 crore nett in India on Saturday (Day 2) across 6,882 shows, according to industry data tracking portal Sacnilk.

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With this, the film’s total India nett collection reached Rs 20.50 crore, while its India gross stood at Rs 24.60 crore.

In overseas markets, Alpha earned Rs 7 crore gross on its second day, taking its total international gross collection to Rs 13 crore. The film's cumulative worldwide gross now stands at Rs 37.60 crore.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia and Sharvari as elite intelligence agents who join forces for a high-stakes mission against a powerful adversary. Bobby Deol plays the principal antagonist, while Anil Kapoor appears in a pivotal role.

Hrithik Roshan also makes a special cameo, reprising his role as super-spy Kabir.

Meanwhile, Baby Do Die Do, starring Huma Qureshi, also witnessed a weekend boost. The film earned an estimated Rs 0.70 crore nett in India on its second day, taking its two-day domestic net collection to approximately Rs 1.34 crore.

Elsewhere, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2 continued its steady run at the box office in its third week despite competition from Alpha. According to Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 1.15 crore nett in India on its third Saturday (Day 16), taking its cumulative domestic nett collection to an estimated Rs 91.30 crore.

On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark globally. The Partition drama starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari has earned Rs 84.40 crore gross worldwide, including Rs 65.90 crore gross from India and Rs 18.50 crore gross overseas.

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark domestically on Day 9, earning Rs 105 crore nett in India so far. The global haul stands at Rs 154.97 crore gross.