Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email, police launch probe

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan, has allegedly received a threat email, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday. The development comes close on the heels of actor Ranveer Singh receiving a threat through WhatsApp.

According to police, the sender of the email claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, PTI has said. Officials did not share further details about the contents of the message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though no formal complaint has been filed so far, police have initiated a probe into the threat email, an official said. Crime Branch officers are verifying whether the email was genuine or the result of mischief, he added.

The latest incident follows a similar threat received by Ranveer Singh. Recently, the actor was sent a voice note on WhatsApp by unidentified persons. Police suspect members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat to Ranveer, allegedly made with the intent of extortion, an official had said on Tuesday.

Also Read Security beefed up outside Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai residence after extortion threat

Last week, an unidentified shooter also fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Also Read Unidentified gunmen open fire outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence

In April 2024, members of Bishnoi gang had opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Bandra home. In November that year, another person sent threat messages to Khan, demanding Rs 5 crore on “behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang”.

Bishnoi himself is lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion.