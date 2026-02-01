MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Unidentified gunmen open fire outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence

There were no reports of injuries, an official said, adding that security outside the building was intensified following the incident

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 01.02.26, 09:39 AM
Security personnel keep vigil after unidentified persons opened fire outside film maker Rohit Shetty's residence in western suburbs of Mumbai's Juhu, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

Security personnel keep vigil after unidentified persons opened fire outside film maker Rohit Shetty's residence in western suburbs of Mumbai's Juhu, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. PTI

Unidentified persons opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area early on Sunday, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries, an official said, adding that security outside the building was intensified following the incident. It was not yet known whether the filmmaker was at his residence when the incident occurred, he said.

"Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating," the official said. According to initial reports, four rounds were fired at the building by unidentified persons, he said.

The Juhu police and crime branch team rushed to the spot and launched the investigation. The police were examining CCTV footage from around the building to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events.

Heavy security was deployed outside the building and the forensic science team also reached the spot to collect evidence, the official said. An FIR was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

Shetty is best known for the "Golmaal" and "Singham" franchises led by Ajay Devgn and for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Chennai Express".

