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regular-article-logo Friday, 08 May 2026

David Attenborough turns 100: Discovery, Animal Planet to honour naturalist with special programming

The tribute line-up includes the premiere of ‘Life in Colours’ and a re-release of ‘Parenthood’ on Friday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.05.26, 06:30 PM
David Attenborough

David Attenborough File Photo

To celebrate the 100th birthday of legendary broadcaster and natural historian David Attenborough, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a special programming slate across the Discovery Channel India and Animal Planet India on Friday.

Headlining the tribute is Life in Colours, a visually rich special narrated by Attenborough that explores how animals use colour for survival, communication and courtship. The programme premieres on the Discovery Channel at 9pm and on Animal Planet at 3pm, with a repeat telecast at 9pm.

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Also part of the line-up is Parenthood, a re-release that captures the emotional and often perilous journey of raising young in the wild. Narrated by Attenborough, the film will air on Animal Planet at 2pm and 8pm.

For decades, the Discovery Channel has introduced Indian audiences to Attenborough’s iconic natural history storytelling through acclaimed titles like Planet Earth and Life, created in collaboration with BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit.

Speaking about the initiative, Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said Attenborough’s storytelling has inspired generations to connect with nature and understand the planet better.

The special programming marks not only a milestone birthday celebration, but also a tribute to Attenborough’s enduring legacy as one of the world’s most influential voices in wildlife and environmental storytelling.

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