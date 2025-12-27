Salman Khan celebrates 60th birthday with paparazzi at Mumbai’s Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan rang in his 60th birthday with a midnight celebration with the paparazzi in Mumbai’s Panvel farmhouse on Saturday, show photos and videos circulating on social media.

Salman opted for a private celebration at his Panvel farmhouse, where close family members and friends gathered for the occasion.

Several videos of Salman Khan cutting a red-and-white birthday cake have surfaced on social media. For the occasion, the actor kept it casual in a black T-shirt and blue denims, sporting a clean-shaven look.

Later, Salman was joined by his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, for the cake-cutting ceremony.

Salman made his screen debut in the late 1980s and rose rapidly to prominence with Maine Pyar Kiya. Over the decades, he has delivered a long run of commercially successful films spanning multiple genres, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Kick, Dabangg and Wanted.

He is set to headline Battle of Galwan, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, known for Shootout at Lokhandwala.

A new book chronicling the cinematic journey of Salman Khan is also set to hit shelves on 27 December. Authored by Mohar Basu and published by HarperCollins India, Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood offers fans an in-depth look at his films, fandom and enduring mass appeal.

The book brings together fan interviews, rare photographs captured by late veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar, and perspectives from long-time collaborators to chart Salman’s rise and sustained dominance in popular culture.