Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan extended support to Rajpal Yadav: Actor’s manager

Bollywood biggies Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have extended support to actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav following his imprisonment in connection with a check-bounce case, his manager told the media ahead of a hearing.

“People have taken the initiative to help. They all have promised to help, it doesn’t mean financially only. It’s true that (Salman, Ajay, Varun and David Dhawan) these people have called. In what capacity and how they will help, that is yet to be known. They are all well-wishers of Rajpal bhai,” said Goldie Jain, who has been working with the actor for 25 years.

“The bail hearing is tomorrow (Thursday) and if everything goes well, we will hold a press conference,” he added.

Yadav’s wife Radha Yadav also said on Wednesday that members of the film industry have extended support to the actor, days after he surrendered before Tihar jail authorities in connection with multiple cheque-bounce cases.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor was sent to Tihar jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay outstanding dues in the cases. The actor is required to pay nearly Rs 9 crore.

Several public figures, including actors Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Kamaal R Khan, politician Tej Pratap Yadav, and music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, have offered financial assistance to the family and urged others in the industry to step forward.

In 2010, Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata, which failed at the box office. Prior to his surrender, Yadav told Bollywood Hungama that he did not have the funds or other means to clear the outstanding amount.

In its recent judgment, the Delhi High Court noted that Yadav was required to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him. The court also directed that the amount already deposited with the registrar general of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.

Sonu Sood was among the first to publicly support the actor, saying he had signed Yadav for a film and would provide the signing amount in advance. Yadav, a National School of Drama graduate, has featured prominently in several popular Hindi comedies.

Sood urged others in the industry to extend support.

“A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase... This is how we show we are more than just an industry,” he said.