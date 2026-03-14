‘Wonderful human being’: Saira Banu, Kiran Rao, Kajol wish Aamir Khan on 61st birthday

Saira Banu, Kajol, Jackie Shroff and Kiran Rao were among the Bollywood celebrities who wished Aamir Khan on his 61st birthday on Saturday.

Banu penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, calling him “the most gracious, thoughtful and gentle person”.

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The veteran actress shared a series of pictures of the actor alongside her husband, the late cinema icon Dilip Kumar on her Instagram page on Saturday.

“Just a few days ago, when Aamir Khan arrived to see me, accompanied by Gauri, my heart was filled with a warmth that only the presence of dear and familiar souls can bring,” the 81-year-old actress wrote.

“Aamir has always been, in my experience, one of the most gracious, thoughtful and gentle person one could hope to know. His admiration for Dilip Sahib, was never merely that of an admirer from afar. It was a regard born of genuine affection that revealed itself time and again through the years...Through moments both joyous and difficult, Aamir remained close to us. During the rather complicated journey of bringing Dilip Sahib’s book to life, he extended his support with remarkable care,” she added.

“In times of illness, when the hospital corridors felt particularly long and heavy, he was there as well, offering quiet companionship and a kindness that I shall never forget. It is such gestures, so unassuming yet so meaningful, that reveal the true measure of a person. Thus, when he stepped into my home a few days ago, it was not simply a visit it felt as though a beloved member of the family had come calling,” Banu said.

“On this special day, as the world celebrates your birthday, Aamir, I wish to say that while millions admire the brilliance of the artist you are, those of us who know you cherish the rare and wonderful human being you have always remained. There can truly be only one Aamir. Happy Birthday. With love, Saira,” she signed off.

Paani Foundation, a non-profit organisation by Aamir and Kiran, shared wholesome moments of the actor engaging in activities in rural areas.

“‘I believe the greatest ability to solve any crisis is with the people... People’s voluntary action has created bigger miracles than any genie ever could.’ To someone who has helped turn this belief into action at Paani Foundation... a superstar on screen and on ground... Happiest Birthday to our Founder, Aamir Khan,” they wrote.

Sharing a birthday video posted by Aamir’s production house, Kiran wrote, “HBD to my forever Sikander.”

Kajol, who has starred alongside Aamir in films like Fanaa, Ishq and Salaam Venky, wished the actor on her Instagram stories with a throwback picture. “Happiest birthday #AamirKhan, have a good one,” she wrote.

Jackie Shroff took to his Instagram stories and wished the Bollywood star. “Big hugs, Bhidu!” he wrote.

On the work front, Aamir last featured in Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. He also appeared in a cameo role in the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, which hit theatres on August 14, 2025.