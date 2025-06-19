MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: ‘Can bring everyone together’

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film launches a group of differently abled actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai and Vedant Sharma

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.06.25, 06:34 PM
Sachin Tendulkar, a poster of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Sachin Tendulkar, a poster of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ PTI, IMDb

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar gave a thumbs up to actor-producer Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par after attending a special screening of the film in Mumbai ahead of its June 20 release.

In a video shared by Aamir Khan Productions on Thursday, Tendulkar praised the emotional appeal of the film. “I like the film. The movie is such that you are going to laugh and cry with the characters. The spot has the power to teach us everything. It has the power to bring everyone together,” he said, extending his best wishes to the cast and crew of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan as an unconventional basketball coach who takes on the challenge of mentoring ten differently abled individuals. The film is set to launch a group of new actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Sitaare Zameen Par is billed as a thematic sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The original film follows the story of Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), a young dyslexic boy who is misunderstood as a lazy troublemaker until a new art teacher, played by Aamir Khan, uncovers the true struggles he faces in school with patience and empathy. However, Safary did not feature in the trailer of the sequel dropped by the makers last month.

