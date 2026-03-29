Saba Azad gets parasitic infection, shares photo from hospital: 'Worst 14 days of my life'

Bollywood actress Saba Azad has been diagnosed with Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasitic infection, she shared on social media on Saturday.

Saba posted a picture of herself from a hospital bed and said she has lost over 4 kgs in the last two weeks.

"Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis you nasty piece of work!! For someone who only ever eats home food, carries her water bottle everywhere, this stomach bug came outa nowhere, that too at the busiest time of the year for me," Saba wrote.

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"I've lost 4 kgs that I didn’t have spare in two weeks, and I can barely walk. One day I'm training twice a day, doing pull-ups, lifting heavy and the next I'm half my size, without the strength to lift a goddamn toothpick leave alone weights," the actress added.

"So pls for the love of your gut wash your salad leaves and veg like your life depends on it - cause sometimes it really does!! Our new method is Baking soda + veggie wash ( Herbal Strategi has a good one)," she further said.

She also credited her partner and actor Hrithik Roshan for being by her side. "@hrithikroshan who’s kept my very grumpy sprits up and always manages to find humour in the darnest situations. PS - I haven’t shrunk quite as much as it may seem here, the bed is supersized and the angle is wide," she said.

Several actors went on to wish speedy recovery to Azad by leaving comments under the post. "Get well soon sweetheart," Preity Zinta said.

"Heal well sooooon Saba. I know this bug. It caused all kinds of havoc. So glad you are in good care," Dia Mirza wrote. "Saba, plz take care get betterrrr," Ali Fazal said.