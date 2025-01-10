Beach selfies to dinner dates: Saba Azad drops unseen photos with beau Hrithik Roshan on his 51st birthday

Actress Saba Azad on Friday dropped a series of photos with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan to wish the latter on his 51st birthday, offering a glimpse of their fun moments together during vacations and workout sessions.

In one of the selfies shared by the actress, Hrithik and Saba can be seen soaking up the sun at a beach. While Saba looked radiant in a green-and-white striped bikini, Hrithik chose to go shirtless for the photo. The B-town couple made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash on May 25, 2022, which broke the internet.

Hrithik and Saba were all smiles during a car ride. Saba, known for her roles in shows like Rocket Boys (2022) and Feels Like Ishq (2021), is often seen spending quality time with Hrithik’s family and his ex-wife Sussanne.

Saba hugged Hrithik in one of the selfies taken inside their living room.

Just like Hrithik, who is a fitness freak, Saba also takes health seriously. In one of the selfies, Saba held Hrithik from behind during a jogging session.

Hrithik and Saba chose to go out for a date during nippy winters. The couple looked adorable as they wore layers of winter clothes and smiled for the lens.

On one such wintry evening, the couple enjoyed wine at a restaurant. “Happy whirl around the sun my love ♥️ you are the light…may joy envelop you forever and then some,” Saba captioned the Instagram carousel.

Hrithik is currently shooting for his upcoming actioner War 2, a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Also featuring Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani and John Abraham, the Ayan Mukerji directorial serves as a sequel to Siddharth Anand’s 2019 film War. War 2, which is expected to hit theatres this year, will continue the story of Hrithik’s character Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

Saba, on the other hand, is currently working on an upcoming film by Anurag Kashyap.