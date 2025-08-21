‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actress Gia Manek ties the knot with television actor Varunn Jain

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Gia Manek on Thursday tied the knot with popular television actor Varunn Jain.

“With the grace of Divine and Master’s and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union — hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we’re husband & wife,” she wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Manek looked gorgeous in a golden sari, Jain rocked a beige sherwani. Manek wore heavy golden jewellery to accessorise her bridal outfit. A wreath of white flowers adorned her bun.

Thanking her loved ones for their wishes, Manek wrote, “So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs.”

Manek rose to fame with her portrayal of Gopi bahu in the popular Star Plus serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Her other notable works include Jeannie Aur Juju and Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

Vraunn Jain shared screen space with Manek in Tera Mera Saath Rahe. He is also known for his roles in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Pehredaar Piya Ki, and Sandya.