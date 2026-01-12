Washington Sundar ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand after rib injury

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand after suffering a rib injury during the series opener in Vadodara.

The 26-year-old bowled five overs for 27 runs before walking off midway through New Zealand’s innings on Sunday. He did not return to the field, though he later came out to bat at No. 8 despite visible discomfort as India went on to secure a four-wicket win.

“Washington has been ruled out due to onset on discomfort in his left lower rib area,” a BCCI official told PTI.

Sundar is the third Indian player to be sidelined by injury during the ongoing New Zealand tour.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series last week after suffering a side strain, while Tilak Varma will miss the first three T20Is due to a groin injury that required surgery.

India ODI captain Shubman Gill had provided an update on Sundar’s condition after the match.

“Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.