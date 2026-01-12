MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Golden Globes 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘The Pitt’, ‘Adolescence’ win top awards

The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, was held at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on Monday (IST)

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.01.26, 10:05 AM
(left to right) One Battle After Another’, ‘Adolescence’

(left to right) One Battle After Another’, ‘Adolescence’ File pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another was named best motion picture (drama) at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday (IST). The film also won best director and best adapted screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson.

Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet won the best motion picture (musical or comedy).

In the television categories, Adolescence, a murder investigation drama filmed in a single continuous shot, collected four awards, including best limited series. The show swept the limited series acting categories, with wins for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty.

Claire Danes won best actress in a limited series for her performance in The Beast in Me.

The Pitt was named best drama series and also earned acting award for Noah Wyle. The Studio won best comedy series, with creator Seth Rogen taking best actor in a comedy. Jean Smart won best actress in a comedy for Hacks. In the drama categories, Rhea Seehorn won best actress for Pluribus.

The Studio is a satirical look at Hollywood executives racing to produce the next blockbuster, while The Pitt follows emergency department staff through a grueling hospital shift.

In film acting categories, Jessie Buckley won best actress for her portrayal of a grieving mother in Hamnet. Timothée Chalamet received best actor for his role as a hustling ping-pong player in Marty Supreme. Tenaya Taylor won best supporting actress for her performance in One Battle After Another.

Netflix’s animated feature KPop Demon Hunters was named best animated film and also won best song for its hit track Golden. The Secret Agent, set during Brazil’s military junta, won best foreign language film.

