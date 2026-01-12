‘KPop Demon Hunters’ song ‘Golden’ first-ever track to reclaim No. 1 spot on Billboard chart

Netflix film KPop Demon Hunter song Golden has added a new feather to its cap — it has officially become the first-ever track to reclaim the No. 1 spot on Billboard Global Excl. US chart after dropping to the 50th position on the list.

No other song has moved back to the top spot after falling from it in the half-decade-long history of the charts.

Sung by Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the number has recorded a 20-week duration at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart in total — this is the longest so far for any song.

Golden has surpassed Blackpink member Rose and Bruno Mars’ chartbuster track APT., which previously held the record with 19 weeks at the top.

According to Billboard’s latest chart out on January 10, Golden logged 68.3 million streams outside the US during the tracking week, along with 5,000 digital sales, reaffirming the sustained global popularity of the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack months after the film’s release.

However, on the Billboard Global 200, Golden secured the No. 2 spot, falling behind Taylor Swift’s latest release Fate of Ophelia.

Apart from these two leading charts, Golden made its place in other Billboard categories, including Hot 100, Streaming Songs, Radio Songs, Digital Song Sales, Pop Airplay, and Adult Pop Airplay.

Golden won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, beating out entries from Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sinners, and Train Dreams.

The soundtrack has also received five Grammy Award nominations, including Song of the Year.

Two other tracks from the film — Soda Pop and My Idol — also entered the Top 10 on the global chart shortly after its June 20, 2025, premiere on Netflix.

KPop Demon Hunters revolves around Huntrix, a girl band whose members secretly work as demon hunters while maintaining their pop star personas. They face off against rival band Saja Boys, whose members are revealed to be demons.

The voice cast includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster.

Following its record-breaking performance, the film is expected to get a sequel. Director Maggie Kang has hinted at a follow-up, with US media reports saying early-stage discussions are already underway.