Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media to develop new television series for Netflix

Netflix has signed a multi-year creative partnership with Proximity Media, the production company co-founded by Sinners director Ryan Coogler, his wife Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

Under the agreement, Proximity Media will exclusively develop new television series for the streaming platform, Netflix said in a press release.

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The deal expands Netflix's existing relationship with the award-winning production company, whose television division has produced projects including Marvel Studios' Ironheart, the National Geographic docuseries Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time and the animated series Eyes of Wakanda.

“We started Proximity Media with a simple goal: to tell event-driven stories that bring people in close proximity with often overlooked subjects. As we continue to expand Proximity's television business, we're thrilled to partner with Netflix, a company that has consistently demonstrated its commitment to distinctive creators and original storytelling,” Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Ohanian said in a joint statement.

“We look forward to working alongside Bela, Jinny, Nne and the entire Netflix team as we bring a new generation of stories to audiences around the world,” they added.

Jinny Howe, Netflix's Head of US and Canada Scripted Series, said the company was excited to deepen its collaboration with a production banner known for championing original voices.

“Proximity Media has built a remarkable reputation for championing visionary creators and producing stories that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide,” Howe said.

Proximity Media's television division, led by vice president Simone Harris, is currently producing pilots for a new adaptation of The X-Files starring Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel, as well as a live-action version of the comic book series Southern Bastards, featuring Kevin Bacon, Erin Kellyman and Tim McGraw.

Coogler is best known for directing films such as Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Creed and Fruitvale Station.

His latest feature Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, became a major box office success in 2025 and went on to win four Academy Awards, including best actor for Jordan and best original screenplay for Coogler.