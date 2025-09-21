Rupert Friend to star in Guillermo del Toro-backed 'The Boy in the Iron Box'

Actor Rupert Friend, best known for "Homeland" and "The Young Victoria", is set to star in a feature adaptation of "The Boy in the Iron Box" from Netflix.

Written and directed by David Prior, the horror film is produced by the acclaimed filmmaker and author Guillermo del Toro.

Alongside Friend, actors Kevin Durand and Jaeden Martell have also boarded the project, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Boy in the Iron Box" is a six-part horror story by author Chuck Hogan and Del Toro, which was published in 2024.

The filming is slated to start in October. J Miles Dale is producing the feature alongside Del Toro.

The story revolves around a group of mercenaries who crash-land on a remote snow summit. Taking refuge from wolves in a long-abandoned fortress, the men find a concealed pit with a box wrapped in chains.

Friend will essay the role of the leader of the group, Liev. Durand is one of the mercenaries and Martell is the titular boy in the iron box.

Friend's latest work is "Jurassic World Rebirth". Directed by Gareth Edwards, it was written by David Koepp and released earlier this year. It also starred Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, among others.

