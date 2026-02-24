‘Raw, gritty, undefeatable’: Karan Johar praises Anil Kapoor’s ‘Subedaar’ trailer

Several celebrities, including Karan Johar and Anupam Kher, praised the trailer of Anil Kapoor’s upcoming action-thriller Subedaar, dropped by the makers on Monday.

The two-minute-52-second-long video follows Anil’s Arjun Maurya, a former soldier, struggling to adjust to civilian life after his retirement.

Introduced by Saurabh Shukla’s character, Arjun becomes a part of a local gang led by Babli Didi (Mona Singh), initially serving as the driver for her brother Prince (Aditya Rawal). As tensions rise, the trailer shows Subedaar reaching his breaking point. Refusing to tolerate corruption, crime, and disrespect any longer, he fights back.

The clip also offers a glimpse into his strained relationship with his daughter, played by Radhikka Madan.

“The film shows Anil Kapoor in one of his most compelling performances, fighting against crime and corruption while navigating fractured family ties as he stands by what is right,” Prime Video said in a press communique.

“Fauji hain, seene pe goli jhel sakte hain…beizatti nahi (He is a soldier — can take a bullet to the chest… but not humiliation),” reads the caption on Instagram.

Helmed by Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa director Suresh Triveni, Subedaar also stars Faisal Malik in a key role.

Triveni has co-written the story of Subedaar with Prajwal Chandrashekar.

Reacting to the trailer, Karan Johar said he wasn’t prepared for what he witnessed. Calling Anil raw, gritty and unbeatable in a never-before-seen avatar, Karan congratulated the team on the power pact trailer.

In a post on X, Anupam Kher praised Anil for constantly reinventing himself, calling his performance in Subedaar powerful, layered and intense. He said Anil brings together the hunger of a newcomer and the craft of a master.

“The Subedaar trailer captures attention right away, showcasing @AnilKapoor sir in a striking and commanding performance,” filmmaker Anand Kumarr wrote on X.

Fans, too, were impressed by Anil’s powerful performance in the Subedaar trailer.

Lauding Anil’s performance in Subedaar, an X user wrote, “#Subedaar trailer was outstanding..It’s a Action packed with briliant casting .@AnilKapoor

what a transformation..you are a brilliant sir .. @radhikamadan01 what a performance (sic).”

“Less dialogue, more dread. Subedaar isn’t playing around. The trailer sets a dark, sharp tone. This is a warning. #DontMessWithSubedaar,” tweeted another user.

An X user called the Subedaar trailer a proof that real power doesn’t need to shout, it simply enters, and everything falls into place automatically.

Subedaar is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 5.