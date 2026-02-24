MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Tuesday, 24 February 2026

House fire kills five kids out of six in Meerut, short circuit suspected

'Seven people were admitted to the civil hospital with burn injuries. The doctors later declared six of them dead,' said Meerut SP Avinash Pandey

PTI Published 24.02.26, 10:55 AM

Six people, including five children, were killed and a woman was injured after a fire, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, broke out at a house in the Lisadi Gate area here, police said on Tuesday.

1 4
Locals inspect the aftermath after a fire broke out at a house, in Meerut (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

"The incident occurred at Kidwai Nagar around 8 pm on Monday. Seven people were admitted to the civil hospital with burn injuries. The doctors later declared six of them dead," Meerut SP Avinash Pandey told reporters at the hospital.

2 4
People carry victims to an ambulance after a fire broke out at a house (PTI)

Information about the blaze at the residence of Iqbal Ahmad was received at 8:49 pm, following which police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control, the officer said.

3 4
People gather outside a hospital after a fire broke out at a house (PTI)

According to police, tailoring work was done at the house, for which a large quantity of cloth was stored there, which caused the flames to spread rapidly.

Prima facie, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, police said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.

4 4
People gather around ambulances outside a hospital after a fire broke out at a house (PTI)

The deceased have been identified as Rukhsar (25), Mahbish (12), Hammad (4), Akdas (4), Nabia (4 months) and Inayat (4 months), all residents of Gali No. 3 near the Surahi Wali Masjid in Kidwai Nagar, police said.

The injured woman, Ameer Bano (55), is undergoing treatment, the SP said.

RELATED TOPICS

Fire Meerut
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE