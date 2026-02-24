House fire kills five kids out of six in Meerut, short circuit suspected

Six people, including five children, were killed and a woman was injured after a fire, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, broke out at a house in the Lisadi Gate area here, police said on Tuesday.

1 4 Locals inspect the aftermath after a fire broke out at a house, in Meerut (PTI)

"The incident occurred at Kidwai Nagar around 8 pm on Monday. Seven people were admitted to the civil hospital with burn injuries. The doctors later declared six of them dead," Meerut SP Avinash Pandey told reporters at the hospital.

2 4 People carry victims to an ambulance after a fire broke out at a house (PTI)

Information about the blaze at the residence of Iqbal Ahmad was received at 8:49 pm, following which police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control, the officer said.

3 4 People gather outside a hospital after a fire broke out at a house (PTI)

According to police, tailoring work was done at the house, for which a large quantity of cloth was stored there, which caused the flames to spread rapidly.

Prima facie, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, police said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.

4 4 People gather around ambulances outside a hospital after a fire broke out at a house (PTI)

The deceased have been identified as Rukhsar (25), Mahbish (12), Hammad (4), Akdas (4), Nabia (4 months) and Inayat (4 months), all residents of Gali No. 3 near the Surahi Wali Masjid in Kidwai Nagar, police said.

The injured woman, Ameer Bano (55), is undergoing treatment, the SP said.

