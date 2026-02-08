Rs 1 lakh per episode to Rs 1,000 per video: India’s first VJ Ruby Bhatia breaks silence on money rumours

Former VJ and television host Ruby Bhatia has opened up about her career after recent reports suggested that she was charging Rs 1,000 for Instagram videos.

Bhatia was one of the most recognisable faces on Indian television in the 1990s. She became India’s first VJ at a time when there was little competition. Her popularity rose quickly. She anchored several shows and earned close to Rs 1 lakh per show during that period.

Recently, reports about her charging Rs 1,000 for Instagram videos triggered online chatter about her finances.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Bhatia said she had earned well during her television career. “I used to charge about Rs 1 lakh per show in the 90s for anchoring events. For shoots, I charged per day depending on the project's budget,” she said.

Bhatia said she stepped away from active work nearly 20 years ago. Since then, she has lived a quiet life. She resides in Lokhandwala with her family and prefers staying out of the public eye.

She said her financial situation changed after a home renovation project went beyond expectations. “I have been living a quiet life for about 20 years. I am often spotted in Lokhandwala with my family. The house we live in is about 30 years old, so I thought of revamping it a little—just painting and refreshing the space. But that turned into a slippery slope. Suddenly, there were carpenters and painters everywhere. What was supposed to be a small update became a full-scale renovation, something I had never dealt with before,” she said.

According to Bhatia, the expenses mounted rapidly. “I was spending nearly Rs 20,000 every day. Midway through, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everything stopped. When the lockdown lifted, I realised nothing matched anymore and decided to redo everything. Again, the daily expenses started. Over time, I spent a lot of money,” she added.

She said returning to long shooting schedules was not possible due to personal responsibilities. “I had to take care of my kids, my home, and myself. One day, while sitting in my car, I was manifesting—wondering if I could find a job that could be done over the phone. I needed to earn because my savings had gone into the renovation,” she said.

Rejecting claims of financial trouble, Bhatia said, “By God's grace, I have everything. But the liquid money from my FDs was spent. To rebuild that, I needed to work.”

Around the same time, she was approached by WEE, an organisation that supports women restarting their careers later in life. She was asked to anchor an event for women in their 50s. “When I read the script, it made me think—what would my dream project be? And it hit me: life coaching. I had always wanted to be a life coach,” she said.

Bhatia said she had been offering guidance informally for years. “Without even realising it—and without charging—I had been offering life coaching since I was 25. Several women credit me for their achievements. That's when I decided to make it a profession. People from across the world now reach out to me. I act as a mentor and sounding board,” she added.

She explained that her fee was kept low to ensure accessibility. “In India, people still hesitate to go to psychologists but are comfortable talking to a friend. That's where a life coach comes in. I kept my fee at Rs 1,000 so it remains accessible,” she said. “If I charged in thousands, only celebrities would approach me. I wanted this to be for everyone.”

Bhatia said she studied philosophy and has always been inclined towards spirituality. Fame and money, she said, were never her priorities. She left television at the age of 30.

“This keeps me happy. I take two to three calls a day, earn Rs 2,000–3,000, and that's enough. I'm only earning for day-to-day life. I have everything else. Life coaching gives me liquid cash,” she said.

Her sessions focus on personality development, meditation and weight loss. She said, “I teach people how to lose one kilo in a day—completely safe and natural. I have collectively lost about 500 kilos myself. After both my pregnancies, I lost 30 kilos each time. My programme is very successful, with a healthy maximum of two kilos per week.”

Bhatia said she is open to returning to anchoring. However, it will be on her own terms. “I have started accepting anchoring assignments again. But those won't be cheap—I'll charge standard industry rates,” she said.

She said she has no regrets about stepping away from fame. “I am glad I am not so famous that I can't live a normal life. I am grateful I can spend time with my kids and move freely in public places,” she said.