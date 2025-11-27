‘Feels like a full circle’: Dhanush remembers Kundan from ‘Raanjhanaa’ as he promotes ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ in Varanasi

Memories of Kundan, Dhanush’s character in Raanjhanaa, stays with the actor as he gears up for the release of Tere Ishk Mein, he said on Thursday, recalling his time in Varanasi, where the 2013 film was shot.

Dhanush said his return now as Shankar feels like a rare full-circle moment.

On Thursday, the actor shared a set of pictures from his recent visit to Varanasi to promote Tere Ishk Mein along with filmmaker Aanand L. Rai and actress Kriti Sanon. Kriti is set to play Mukti in the upcoming romance drama.

“A walk through the memory lane. Where it all started. Kundan. A character that refuses to let go of me, even after more than a decade. The Name Kundan still echoes in the narrow lanes of Banaras as people call out to me, and I still turn and smile,” Dhanush penned alongside the photo dump on Instagram.

The actor shared a few pictures along with Aanand L. Rai, who has directed both Raanjhaana and Tere Ishq Mein. While Dhanush looked effortlessly chic in a striped blue kurta, the filmmaker sported a denim jacket.

“Now walking through the same lanes, sitting in front of the same house, sipping chai from the same tea shop, and walking by the shores of the holy Ganges, with the man who gave me Kundan, feels like a full circle. Now it’s time for Shankar. Tere ishk mein … from tomorrow,” the 42-year-old actor wrote.

Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai’s reunion four years after their last collaboration Atrangi Re (2021).

The background score for the film is composed by A.R. Rahman, who also composed the music for Raanjhanaa. The screenplay for Tere Ishk Mein is developed by Raanjhanaa screenwriter Himanshu Sharma.