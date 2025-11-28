Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to assist in Sri Lanka’s flood rescue efforts, death toll rises to 51

Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant would be deployed in Sri Lanka’s flood rescue operations, officials said on Friday.

1 6 INS Vikrant.

The indigenous aircraft carrier had recently docked in Colombo for port calls on November 25-26 as part of preparations for the International Fleet Review 2025, scheduled for November 30, the Sri Lankan Navy said.

2 6 People and vehicles wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rainfall in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, November 28, 2025. Reuters picture

The Ministry of Defence officials said that INS Vikrant was formally requested for the use of its aircraft for ongoing rescue and relief operations amid severe weather conditions caused by the cyclonic storm Ditwah which hit the eastern Trincomalee area.

New Delhi launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to assist Sri Lanka in its hour of crisis and the first tranche of relief materials were handed after the consignments were transported by Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frontline ship INS Udaigiri.

"My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families," Modi said on social media.

In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support under "Operation Sagar Bandhu", he said.

"We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves.Guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need," he added.

3 6 A woman and child walk under a downpour in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. AP/PTI picture

Modi announced the MAHASAGAR or Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions vision for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March.

Separately External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced launching of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to help Sri Lanka deal with deaths and destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu commences. INS Vikrant and INS Udaigiri hand over relief material at Colombo. Further steps are underway," he said.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to floods and landslides in the island nation has risen to 56 and 21 remain missing as it announced a public holiday on Friday other than for those involved in essential services.

4 6 A man stands near a fallen tree following heavy rainfall in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, November 28, 2025. Reuters picture

At least 46 deaths have been recorded within the past 72 hours as adverse weather conditions continue to affect the island, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

In view of the emergency situation, the government declared Friday as a public holiday other than for those involved in essential services.

Disaster management officials said that 43,991 people from 12,313 families have been affected by the extreme weather conditions.

5 6 A flooded hospital after heavy rains is seen in Chilaw, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. AP/PTI picture

The cyclonic storm lay 320 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 530 km south of Chennai on Friday and is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across Sri Lanka coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, the IMD said on Friday in its bulletin.

The cyclone is expected to surf the sea and move parallel to the TN coast.

The irrigation department warned residents in low-lying northern parts of Colombo near the Kelani River to evacuate, saying the area could face its worst flooding in the island nation's history.

6 6 People walk past a section of a highway blocked by a landslide caused by heavy rain in Badulla, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov, 27, 2025. AP/PTI picture

“It is unlikely this situation will change. We expect the Kelani River’s water levels to exceed those recorded during the 2016 floods,” Director General Ajith Gunasekara told reporters.

He urged residents in vulnerable locations to secure essential items, including educational certificates, vehicle documents and valuables, before relocating to safer ground.

The central Matale district recorded the highest rainfall in the 24 hours ending 6 am Thursday, receiving 540 mm, authorities said.