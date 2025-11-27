‘He was everything to me’: Hema Malini remembers ‘friend, philosopher, guide’ Dharmendra

Veteran actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini Thursday issued her first statement following the death of her husband, Bollywood icon Dharmendra, calling him the centre of her life and an “unequalled” legend whose legacy will endure.

1 5 X/@dreamgirlhema

ADVERTISEMENT

In an emotional post on social media, Hema Malini wrote, “Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them”.

2 5 X/@dreamgirlhema

“As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever,” she added.

“My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments,” the actress signed off.

3 5 X/@dreamgirlhema

Hema Malini and Dharmendra, who married in 1980, were among Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen pairs, featuring together in several hit films before their relationship transitioned off screen.

Their first on-set interaction came during the shooting of Tu Haseen Main Jawan (1970), after which they went on to form a hugely successful on-screen pairing through films such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Jugnu, Raja Rani, Sholay and Azad.

4 5 X/@dreamgirlhema

Their personal relationship grew amid intense public scrutiny, since Dharmendra was already married. The two eventually wed in 1980, away from media attention. Though they maintained separate homes in Juhu — Hema Malini raising daughters Esha (1981) and Ahana (1985), and Dharmendra continuing to live with his first family — the actor remained closely involved in their lives.

Over the years, the blended family found its own equilibrium despite outside speculation.

5 5 X/@dreamgirlhema

Post-marriage, the pair’s screen collaborations dwindled, with Razia Sultan (1983) becoming their last major release together.

Dharmendra, 89, died on Monday. Tributes have since poured in from across the film industry, political fraternity and fans, remembering him as one of Hindi cinema’s most admired and enduring stars.

The Deol family will host a memorial event in Mumbai today, celebrating the life and legacy of Dharmendra. Titled 'Celebration of Life' the event will be held from 5-7.30pm at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End in Bandra. Sonu Nigam is expected to perform songs picturised on Dharmendra at the event.

RELATED TOPICS Dharmendra Hema Malini