In pictures: Sai Pallavi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anirban Bhattacharya attend IFFI 2025 in Goa

Anupam Kher, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Anirban Bhattacharya were among the celebrities who attended the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Here’s a look at the highlights from the annual film festival which will conclude on 28 November.

1 12 IFFI

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Kabir Khan was present at IFFI alongwith Onir to present My Melbourne, an anthology film inspired by the multicultural identity of the Australian city.

The anthology features four short films from four directors — Khan, Onir, Rima Das and Imtiaz Ali. It explores themes of diversity, sexuality, gender, disability, and race.

2 12 IFFI

Shekhar Kapur visited the 56th IFFI Tech Pavillion, which highlighted new technologies and innovations in filmmaking.

3 12 IFFI

Guneet Monga enjoyed the experience of inclusive storytelling and accessible cinema at the Netflix booth at 56th IFFI.

4 12 IFFI

Raza Murad was caught in a candid moment during IFFIESTA 2025.

5 12 IFFI

Anupam Kher took a masterclass on the topic ‘Giving Up Is Not A Choice’. Kher’s directorial Tanvi: The Great was screened at IFFI 56.

6 12 IFFI

Sujan Mukherjee’s Baro Babu, directed by Reshmi Mitra, was selected at the Indian Panorama section of IFFI 2025.

7 12 Instagram/ @esg_goa

Fatamia Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma posed for a picture during the premiere of their film Gustaakh Ishq at IFFI. Produced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the movie, also starring Naseeruddin Shah, is set to release in theatres on 28 November.

8 12 IFFI

Tharun Moorthy attended the festival, where his film Thudaram was screened in the Indian Panorama section.

9 12 IFFI

At IFFI’s CMOT 2025, Rajkumar Hirani was felicitated following his session titled ‘Film is Made on Two Tables: Writing and Editing – A Perspective’.

Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT) gives participants a unique opportunity to create films in a 48-hour challenge and showcase them at the festival.

10 12 IFFI

Vidhu Vinod Chopra interacted with the audience during a session at IFFI 56.

11 12 IFFI

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s biographical war-action drama Amaran was selected as the opening film in the Indian Panorama section at the Goa event.

12 12 Instagram/ @anirbanbhattacharyaofficial

Anirban Bhattacharya and filmmaker Soukarya Ghoshal attended the 56th edition of IFFI for the screening of his film Pokkhirajer Dim.