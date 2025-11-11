‘Roi Roi Binale’ becomes highest-grossing Assamese film amid probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

Singer Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale has emerged as the highest-grossing Assamese film of all time with a collection of Rs 18.82 crore at the global box office in 11 days, as per latest trade reports.

The Assamese musical has surpassed 2024’s Bidurbhai, which earned Rs 15 crore nett worldwide during its theatrical run.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale has so far earned Rs 16.25 crore nett in India since its release.

The development comes amid a probe into the singer’s death. Garg died in Singapore under mysterious circumstances on 19 September while swimming. He was 52.

According to media reports, seven people have been arrested in connection with Garg’s death. A 10-member special team, led by Special Director-General Munna Gupta, is leading the investigation.

Roi Roi Binale went on to become one of the biggest Assamese openers at the box office with a Day 1 collection of Rs 1.85 crore nett in India on 31 October. Roi Roi Binale has since maintained a steady momentum at the box office.

Zubeen plays a blind musician in the film. He is also credited as one of the producers of the film.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, Roi Roi Binale is billed as the first musical Assamese film. The movie features Zubeen’s original voice recordings.

The cast of Roi Roi Binale also includes Mousumi Alifa, Victor Banerjee, Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, and Yashashree Bhuyan.