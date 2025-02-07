Karan Johar drops never-before-seen photos with twin kids Yash and Roohi on their birthday

Karan Johar on Friday shared never-before-seen photos with his twin kids, Roohi and Yash, to mark their eighth birthday. In an accompanying note, he called fatherhood his “biggest achievement”. Karan also revealed why he named his kids after his parents. Here’s a look.

“I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name an emotion must continue...they are my world,” wrote the filmmaker alongside his photos with the twins. Yash and Roohi looked adorable in Stitch-themed co-ord sets. Karan also sported a sweatshirt bearing the fictional character’s face. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director had welcomed Yash and Roohi through surrogacy on February 7, 2017.

Karan embraced Yash and Roohi in one of the photos.

Yash struck a funny pose with his dad during the photoshoot.

Karan hugged Roohi, who looked very cute in a powder-blue ensemble and funky glasses.

The kids beamed with joy on their birthday. Janhvi Kapoor, Farah Khan Kunder, Kajol and Shweta Bachchan commented on Karan’s post to wish the twins on their special day.

Karan Johar’s upcoming production ventures include Nadaaniyan, Chand Mera Dil, The Traitors, Aap Jaisa Koi and Dhadak 2.