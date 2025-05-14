Robert De Niro, his 35-year-younger girlfriend Tiffany Chen walk hand-in-hand at Cannes

Eighty-one-year-old Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival with his 46-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Chen on Tuesday. The couple was snapped together on the red carpet before De Niro received the Palme d’Or award at the event. Here’s a look.

1 5 Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

De Niro and Chen held hands as they walked the red carpet at the annual event in France.

2 5 Reuters

Marking one of their rare public appearances, the couple walked the red carpet in twinning outfits. While De Niro donned a black tuxedo with a dark blue tie and black trousers, Chen went for a sequined noodle-strap top and a flower-embroidered skirt.

3 5 Reuters

The Taxi Driver star had his hair neatly slicked back. His girlfriend, Chen, who is a martial arts teacher, rounded off her look with a black shawl, silver jewellery and a tight ponytail.

4 5 Reuters

The couple had met on the sets of the 2015 movie The Intern and later sparked dating rumours after being spotted together during a vacation in France. In 2023, De Niro and Chen welcomed their baby daughter Gia, following which they also attended the Cannes Film Festival that year.

5 5 Reuters

The Hollywood legend was awarded the honorary Palme d'Or by Leonardo DiCaprio on Day 1 of this year’s Cannes Film Festival on May 13. The two actors first collaborated with Martin Scorsese on the 1993 film This Boy’s Life, after which they reunited for Killers of the Flower Moon in 2023.

While accepting the honorary Palme d’Or award, De Niro slammed US President Donald Trump for his 100 per cent tariff proposal on films produced outside the United States, calling him ‘America’s philistine president’ and a ‘threat’ to art.

In the past, De Niro’s hit films including Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets and Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in America have premiered at the festival held in Cannes, France.