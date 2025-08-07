‘Weapons’ to ‘Freakier Friday’: Films hitting the big screen in India this week

A spine-chilling horror, a rib-tickling comedy, and restored versions of Guru Dutt’s classics — this week’s lineup of films hitting the big screen offers a mix of drama, thrill, entertainment and nostalgia. Here’s everything you need to know.

Weapons (English)

Directed by: Zach Cregger

Cast: Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Cary Christopher, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan

1 8 IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

This mystery horror film revolves around the disappearance of 17 children in a sleepy town. One night, every student from Justine Gandy’s (Julia Garner) class, except one, wakes up at 2.17am and vanishes into the darkness. The event sends shockwaves through the community, leaving Justine and the townsfolk scrambling for an explanation.

Weapons features Josh Brolin as Archer Graff, the father of one of the missing children. Cary Christopher plays Alex Lilly, the sole student who is left behind. Alden Ehrenreich takes on the role of Paul Morgan, a police officer sharing a complex past with Justine.

Together (English)

Directed by:Michael Shanks

Cast: Dave Franco and Alison Brie

2 8 IMDb

Michael Shanks makes his directorial debut with Together, a supernatural body horror film starring real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie. The story follows Millie and Tim, a couple who move to the countryside for a fresh start. After falling into a strange cave during a storm, they begin to experience disturbing physical changes as parts of their bodies start fusing together. As their relationship is tested, they discover the cave’s dark history.

Freakier Friday (English)

Directed by: Nisha Ganatra

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons

3 8 IMDb

The stakes are doubled in Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 comedy film Freaky Friday, with a quadruple body swap this time. Lindsay Lohan’s Anna is preparing for her second wedding when a fortune teller triggers a chaotic body swap. Anna switches bodies with her daughter Harper (Julia Butters), while her mother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) swaps with Anna’s future stepdaughter Lily (Sophia Hammons). Tensions rise as Anna and Lily clash, calling each other names, and the four-way switch leads to confusion and comedy.

Holy Ghost (English)

Directed by: Shravan Tiwari

Cast: Jenn Osborne, Maya Adler, Cleve Langdale, Aaron Blomberg

4 8 IMDb

Set in the sleepy American town of Augusta, this mystery thriller follows Detective Madison (Jenn Osborne), who is drawn into a case that blurs the line between reality and the supernatural. When a young girl named Grace Brown (Maya Adler) is rescued from kidnappers in a farm, she claims her saviour was a cop, who actually passed away a year earlier. As another girl vanishes, Madison stumbles upon hidden secrets that lead to past murders.

Sorry, Baby (English)

Directed by: Eva Victor

Cast: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie, Louis Cancelmi, Kelly McCormack

5 8 IMDb

Eva Victor makes their directorial debut with the dark comedy film Sorry, Baby. The story follows literature professor Agnes (Victor), who leads a quiet life in rural New England, haunted by a traumatic past. When her friend Lydie (Naomi Ackie) visits with news of her pregnancy, old wounds resurface as the two reconnect with former classmates and confront buried histories.

Andaaz 2 (Hindi)

Directed by: Suneel Darshan

Cast: Aayush Kumar, Aakaisha, Natasha Fernandez

6 8 IMDb

A sequel to the 2003 film Andaaz, this Suneel Darshan directorial marks the acting debut for Aayush Kumar, Aakaisha and Natasha Fernandez. Billed as a romantic drama, the film revolves around a love triangle. The 2003 original had launched Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra opposite Akshay Kumar.

Su From So (Kannada)

Directed by: J. P. Thuminad

Cast: Shaneel Gautham, J. P. Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje

7 8 IMDb

Su From So is a comedy-drama marking J. P. Thuminad’s directorial debut. Set in the coastal village of Marlur in Karnataka, the story follows Ashoka, a carefree young man whose simple crush sparks rumours of him being possessed by a ghost named Sulochana, leading to a series of misadventures. The film released in Karnataka on July 25 and is set for its national debut this week.

Guru Dutt Retrospective

8 8 File Picture

As part of the centenary celebrations of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, some of his most iconic films will return to the big screen in a nationwide retrospective from August 8 to 10. The films to be screened include Pyaasa (1957), Aar Paar (1954), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), Mr. & Mrs. 55 (1955) and Baaz (1953).

RELATED TOPICS Weapons Freakier Friday