In pictures: K-pop girl band Blackpink’s Deadline World Tour Paris moments

After a successful show in the US, K-pop girl band Blackpink — comprising Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo — had an eventful concert in Paris as part of their ongoing concert tour Deadline World Tour.

On Friday, the singers shared glimpses from their Paris concert, held on August 2 and 3, offering a peek into their memorable moments and candid behind-the-scenes fun.

Blackpink member Rose shared a picture of the group waving at fans at the Stade De France stadium. The band kicked off their reunion concert on July 5 at Goyang Stadium.

Jennie and Rose posed for the lens backstage in between performances.

Lisa shared a snap from her performance of FUTW, for which she grabbed eyeballs with her ‘seductive’ moves that went viral on social media.

In a mirror selfie, Lisa posed with a tooth brush, possibly at the hotel room.

Jennie dazzled in a lacy red shrug worn over a white crop top.

Jisoo looked adorable in a pink ruffled dress, holding a pink microphone, likely during a performance.

“Paris. Thank you for allowing me to perfectly kick off the European tour. I will never forget your cheers and encouragement! You were the best, I love you,” Jisoo wrote alongside the carousel she shared on Instagram.

The Deadline World Tour will span 16 cities and consist of 31 shows. Tour stops include Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.