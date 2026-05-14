Suriya-starrer ‘Karuppu’ runs into trouble on Day 1 as morning shows cancelled

Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, ran into trouble on its release day on Wednesday after its scheduled morning shows were cancelled hours before screenings, leaving fans disappointed.

Producer SR Prabhu announced the development on X around 1 am on May 14.

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“Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone,” he wrote, without specifying the reason behind the cancellations.

The announcement triggered criticism from fans online, many of whom sought clarification on whether the cancellations were limited to Tamil Nadu or extended to other states.

Some social media users questioned whether the makers had secured all necessary approvals before announcing the special early morning screenings.

“Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him,” director RJ Balaji wrote.

On Tuesday, the makers had thanked newly elected chief minister Joseph Vijay for granting permission for the 9am shows.

In a post on X, production banner film distributor Sakthi Film Factory shared a picture of Vijay seated in the Chief Minister’s office signing a document.

“Special thanks to our honourable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9 AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9 AM, from May 14th,” the banner wrote.

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures.