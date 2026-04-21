Riteish Deshmukh confirms Salman Khan's cameo in ‘Raja Shivaji’, trailer out

Actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh has confirmed that Salman Khan will make a special appearance in his upcoming historical drama Raja Shivaji, whose trailer was unveiled here earlier this week.

The confirmation came during the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, where host Riteish was joined by Genelia Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan. Talking about the speculation around Salman’s cameo, he said in Marathi, "Eethe bolaayla harkat nahi, Salman bhau suddha aahe. Bigg Boss cha manch aani Salman bhau chya naav naahi ghetla tar kaa faayda?”.

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Salman will reportedly play Jeeva Mahala, one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most trusted warriors.

The trailer of Raja Shivaji was launched in Mumbai on Monday in the presence of Riteish, Genelia, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vidya Balan. Genelia essays the role of Saibai, Shivaji’s wife. Abhishek plays Shivaji’s elder brother in the film.

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film chronicles the life and legacy of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor also stars in the title role, while his son plays a younger version of the warrior king.

Riteish and Genelia turned emotional at the trailer launch. “It's been 10 years... I first wanted to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 2016, but it didn't happen. Then I tried again, and COVID happened,” Riteish said. “It felt like Shivaji Maharaj was telling me, ‘Wait, my child... it's not the right time’.”

“When the film finally went on floors in 2023, it felt like destiny aligning. This time, I felt like he came to me and said, ‘Yes, now is the time’,” he added.

Speaking about his wife, he said, “Dreaming is not a big deal... anyone can dream. But having someone who stands by you while you are dreaming... that is Genelia. Someone who believed in me, someone who made this dream a reality... that is Genelia”.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company and presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji will release in Marathi and Hindi worldwide on May 1.