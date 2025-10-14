Rishab Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ sees over 60% drop in daily earnings on Monday

Rishab Shetty’s Kanatara: Chapter 1 witnessed a 66 per cent drop in its daily collection at the domestic box office on Monday, earning Rs 13.50 crore after a Sunday haul of Rs 39.75 crore, as per trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film has so far earned Rs 451.90 crore nett in India since its October 2 release.

Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara.

Set in Karnataka, the latest film features Shetty in the lead role. He plays a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers.

Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jisshu Sengupta also play key roles in the film backed by production banner Hombale Films. Kantara: Chapter 2 is already in the works.

Kantara: Chapter 1 clashed at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned only Rs 1.08 crore nett domestically on Monday, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has crossed the Rs 50-crore nett mark domestically. As per Sacnilk, the film has so far earned Rs 51 crore since its October 2 release.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari follows two couples, Sunny (Varun)-Tulsi (Janhvi) and Ananya (Sanya Malhotra)-Vikram(Rohit Saraf), as they navigate love, heartbreaks, and relationships.

The romantic comedy also features a cameo by Rohit’s Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli. Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma and Akshay Oberoi round off the cast of the film.