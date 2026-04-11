‘Tateeree Phir Se’: Revised version of Badshah’s controversial Haryanvi song to drop next week

Rapper-singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, has said a revised version of his controversial song Tateeree will be released on all music platforms soon.

Taking to his Instagram account, Badshah wrote, “To the people of Haryana and to everyone around the world, over the past few weeks, we have listened to concerns raised by government officials, the women’s commission, social workers and others regarding our song Tateeree. Based on that, we have made necessary changes and removed any part that was considered objectionable”.

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“I respect this feedback and the sentiment behind it… Along with being an artist, our responsibility towards our society and culture is equally important,” the singer added.

Badshah further said that he always tries to represent his roots, culture and people through his songs. “Tateeree Phir Se is a step forward in that direction. Your support, voice and faith has kept this song alive. I hope the new version also takes that spirit forward. Thank you to everyone who was part of this conversation, it helps grow as artists. Tateeree Phir Se will be released on April 14. Please listen, share and take it forward.”

The development follows an earlier apology issued by Badshah to the National Commission for Women (NCW), where he also pledged to work towards women’s empowerment, including sponsoring the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections.

Tateeree, a Haryanvi hip-hop single released on March 1, features Badshah alongside vocalist Simran Jaglan. The lyrics were written by Badshah, with music composed and produced by Hiten. The official music video was directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu.