Restored versions of Bollywood classics ‘Umraao Jaan’, ‘Pyaasa’ to screen at IFFI 2025

Bollywood classic films, including Rekha-starrer Umrao Jaan and Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa, are among the ten restored films set to be screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The festival will take place from 20 to 28 November in Goa.

Bengali filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak’s timeless classic, the 1965 film Subarnarekha, which stars Madhabi Mukherjee, will also be screened at the festival.

Prasad, a global company in film preservation and post-production, partnered with NFDC-NFAI on a restoration project to revive iconic Indian films.

Restored versions of Muzaffar Ali’s films, Umrao Jaan and Gaman, will be screened on 21 and 22 November. Also, the restored version of Dimple Kapadia-starrer Rudaali will be screened on 22 November.

Ritwik Ghatak’s Subarnarekha will be screened on 23 November.

Govind Nihlani’s 1984 film Party and Guru Dutt’s 1957 classic Pyaasa will be screened at the festival on 24 November. Shyam Benegal’s 1987 film Susman and Sibi Malayil’s Kireedam will be screened on 27 November.

The 1957 film Musafir, helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, will be screened on the last day of the festival.

“Restoring these films is both a responsibility and a privilege. Each title carries within it a piece of India’s cultural memory; the craft, courage, and creativity of filmmakers who defined our cinematic language. At Prasad, we are committed to preserving these stories with the respect and technical excellence they deserve. Seeing them find new audiences at IFFI is the most meaningful recognition of our work,” Abhishek Prasad, director & CTO at Prasad, said.