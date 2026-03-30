Residents of Lyari in Pakistan demand share of ‘Dhurandhar’ box office earnings

Residents of Lyari in Pakistan have demanded a share of the box office earnings from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, with some even calling for up to 80 per cent of the film’s revenue to be allocated for local development.

The demand comes after the Ranveer Singh-starrer sequel crossed Rs 1,200 crore mark globally, drawing attention to the Karachi neighbourhood that serves as the setting of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

In videos circulating online, locals argued that since the film used Lyari’s name and backdrop, the community should benefit financially. One resident remarked that infrastructure, particularly roads, could only improve “if India pays”, while others suggested that hundreds of crores should be redirected towards public welfare in the area.

As per the locals, Dhurandhar capitalised on Lyari’s name and argued that the film’s commercial success should translate into tangible benefits for the community.

Some locals demanded that 70–80 per cent of the earnings would be a fair share. So far, neither Dhar nor the producers have issued an official statement addressing the demands.

The viral video invited a barrage of sarcastic comments on X. One user tweeted, “If you want to develop your country with Indian money then why did you want a partition in the first place?”. “What a pathetic state of affairs in Pak,” quipped another user.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar franchise follows an Indian intelligence officer infiltrating mafia networks in Lyari. The narrative traces his rise within the underworld as he takes on terrorist modules across the border.

The ensemble cast also includes Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

While Dhurandhar minted Rs 1,300 crore at the global box office, the sequel has already amassed over Rs 1,250 crore in 10 days.