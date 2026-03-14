Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine-starrer ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’ wraps filming

Red, White & Royal Wedding, the sequel to Prime Video’s 2023 hit film Red, White & Royal Blue, has wrapped filming, the makers announced on Saturday.

The official handle of the film posted a video on X that shows Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays Alex Claremont-Diaz, passing a paper to other cast members. “Pass this to Nick (Nicholas Galitzine, who plays Prince Henry),” he says.

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The video ends with Nicholas revealing that the piece of paper has ‘it’s a wrap’ written on it.

The upcoming film is directed by five-time Emmy-nominated Jamie Babbit from a script by Gemma Burgess, Matthew López, and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston.

Red, White & Royal Blue was based on McQuiston’s 2019 LGBTQ romantasy novel of the same name. First announced in May 2024, Red, White & Royal Wedding went on floors in January this year.

Returning cast members include Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Thomas Flynn, Aneesh Sheth and Malcolm Atobrah.

Newcomers for the film are Lena Headey, Chloe Fineman, Henry Ashton and Alex Høgh Andersen.

While plot details have been kept under wraps, the leads had earlier confirmed that Red, White & Royal Wedding’s story will revolve around the marriage of Princess Beatrice (Bamber), Prince Henry’s younger sister.

The 2023 film Red, White & Royal Blue revolves around Prince Henry, third in line to the British throne, and Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, who fall in love with each other. The film ends with Alex and Henry in a relationship, fighting all the odds that could separate them.

Along with the actors, producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Schechter Films are returning to back the project, along with Michael McGrath and López, who are also part of the banner.

Jennifer Salke of Sullivan Street Productions is also producing, with McQuiston and Michael Constable serving as executive producers.

A release date for Red, White & Royal Wedding has not yet been announced.