Ravi Kishan recommends National Awards for TV to improve content quality

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan recently backed the suggestion for the inclusion of a special category in the National Awards that honours television actors.

The suggestion came up during a press meet for the upcoming film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run, when TV producer Binaifer Kohli proposed introducing a National Award category for television.

Kishan said he would take the idea forward and write to the ministry to formally recommend it.

He further added that such recognition on a national level could encourage stronger storytelling, and makers will deliver more stories rooted in India’s history and culture. He suggested that such an honour could either be introduced as a separate event or might come under a separate category in the existing National Awards.

“I will write to the ministry to create a category for TV shows in the National Film Awards. This will enhance the quality of content and performances on television and create pressure on them to deliver. It can be implemented for different regional languages as well,” the actor said.

“While there are several awards for television in the country, receiving a National Award offers a different prestige,” he added.

Ravi Kishan won several awards for his performance in Laapataa Ladies, including the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Shashank Bali’s comedy drama Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run. The film, which is based on the 2015 TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, also stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gour, Shubhangi Atre, and Vidisha Srivastava in key roles.

Kishan has also joined the cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, a sequel to Dibakar Banerjee’s 2006 release. The film also stars Anupam Kher in the lead role.