‘Lived where Lord Krishna was born’: Vikram Bhatt after bail in Rs 30 crore fraud case

“I lived where Lord Krishna was born” — these were filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s words after he walked out of Udaipur jail on Friday after being imprisoned there in connection with a multi-crore fraud case.

Speaking to the press outside the jail premises, the 57-year-old filmmaker said, “I have spent two-and-a-half months in jail. I was not only hopeful, but also completely confident that the law and order here, the truth will definitely come out. I made a friend in jail, who told me about the nature of the soil of Mewar. He told me that truth may be troubled in the soil of Mewar, but it cannot be defeated. I am leaving from here after applying the tilak of the same soil of Mewar, truth will always remain victorious here.”

Bhatt reflected on his time in jail with a pinch of philosophy, mentioning even Lord Krishna was born in a prison.

“This is the paanchva dhaam (fifth abode). I am a devotee of Lord Krishna. I lived in the very place where Lord Krishna was born. Understand that I am coming out twice as good as I was before. Like Lord Krishna, I have to fight a new battle. I don't want to say much about law and order. I have complete faith in this country's legal system. Whatever justice is done will be in everyone's interest,” he said.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born at midnight in a dungeon in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, to Devaki and Vasudeva. He was born to end the tyranny of King Kamsa, who had imprisoned his parents.

Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari were arrested from Mumbai by Rajasthan police in December 2025 after an FIR was lodged by businessman Ajay Murdia, owner of Indira IVF. Murdia alleged that Bhatt and his wife induced him to invest over Rs 30 crore in a biopic of his late wife, promising high returns.

Murdia also alleged that the Bhatts prepared fake bills under various names and got money transferred from the complainant.

Earlier on January 31, the Rajasthan High Court had rejected their bail applications in the cheating case.

On February 13, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Bhatt’s wife Shwetambari months after the two were jailed in Udaipur.

The order to release Shwetambari on interim bail was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. It was directed against the petition filed by Vikram and Shwetambari challenging the Rajasthan High Court's order denying them bail.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Bhatt on Thursday.