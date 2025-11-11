‘Would want to do a Korean drama, but depends on what they give me’: Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika Mandanna said she would love to be part of a Korean drama but only if the project “feels right” for her.

During a conversation with IANS, Rashmika was asked if she would consider starring in a K-drama, given her love for exploring diverse roles and her admiration for Korean shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh, of course, I would want to do a Korean drama. Like, that’ll be fun. But also, it depends on what they give me, because you know how picky I am with what I do on screen,” said Rashmika.

“My love for Korean drama, I think, started during Covid only, because there was so much time on hand. And every K-drama has, like, 16 episodes, which means 16 hours you’ve got to spend watching it. I think that’s when it started,” the 29-year-old actress added.

Rashmika is currently basking in the success of Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend.

Released on 7 November, the romantic drama revolves around Bhooma’s (Rashmika) turbulent relationship with her boyfriend Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty).

Ahead of the release of the film, Rashmika’s rumoured beau, actor Vijay Deverakonda, shared a message praising the cast and crew of the film.

Responding to the post, Rashmika wrote, “It is something powerful. It is something important. It is going to be hard to digest - So well put! Thank you .It’s a slow burn that lasts long. @TheDeverakonda you’ve indirectly been a part of this film since the beginning and I really hope that you’ll be proud of me for this one.”

Rashmika recently starred in Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thamma, the fifth instalment in the Maddock horror-comedy universe, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 and Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa in the pipeline.