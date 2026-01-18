Rashmika Mandanna says she got several fan letters, gifts during one-day Japan stay

Actress Rashmika Mandanna received several fan letters and gifts during her one-day-long stay in Japan, she said on Sunday.

Sharing a photo of her surrounded by letters and gifts, Rashmika wrote on her Instagram story, “So I was in Japan for a day and all the love I received there in just one day was so so sooooo wholesome. I got so many letters and so many gifts and I read them all and I got back home all the gifts and I can't tell you how emo I became seeing all of this.”

Expressing gratitude, Rashmika added that she will visit the country for a longer duration next time and also learn more Japanese before her next visit.

“And I can't wait to come back again but next time it'll be for a longer duration! I promise you I'll try learning more Japanese for the next,” the 29-year-old actress said.

Rashmika, who recently starred in Maddock Films’s horror comedy Thamma, was in Tokyo to attend the screening of her 2024 action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun.

Pushpa 2: The Rule hit theatres in Japan on January 16.

A sequel to Arjun’s 2021 Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2 follows sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj’s exploits after he gains control of the racket. Arjun’s titular character operates at a global level in the sequel.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa 3: The Rampage is currently in the works.

Rashmika’s upcoming projects include Mysaa and Cocktail 2.