‘Thamma’ song ‘Tum Mere Na Huye’: Rashmika Mandanna performs belly dance, sizzles in red ensemble

Actress Rashmika Mandanna sets the dance floor ablaze with her electrifying steps in new Thamma song Tum Mere Na Huye, dropped by Universal Music India on Monday.

The two-minute-42-second-long video features Rashmika in a sizzling red ensemble. The actress stuns with her belly dance moves. The video also offers a glimpse of Rashmika and Ayushmann Khurrana’s crackling chemistry in the upcoming horror-comedy.

Tum Mere Na Huye is composed by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya. Madhubanti Bagchi has lent her vocals to the track, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Thamma trailer, dropped by production banner Maddock Films on September 26, features Ayushmann as Alok, Rashmika as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal.

Alok finds himself transformed into a vampire after a fateful encounter with Yakshasan in the forest. He forms an unexpected bond with Tadaka, a fellow vampire. However, their relationship soon comes under strain when Tadaka insists that they belong to different worlds and cannot stay together.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is penned by Niren Bhatt along with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Produced by Amar Kaushik, Thamma is slated to hit theatres on October 21.

Thamma serves as the fifth instalment in Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Stree 2 (2024), and Munjya (2024).