Rashmika Mandanna marks 8 years in cinema, thanks fans for endless love

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" star Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday celebrated completing eight years in the film industry and thanked fans for their constant love and support.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old actor shared a message of gratitude for her fans.

“8 years in the film industry and the only way I could do what I have done so far is only because of your love and support. Thank you," she wrote in the caption.

Born and raised in Kodagu district of Karnataka, Mandanna made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada movie "Kirik Party", opposite Rakshit Shetty, and then starred in Telugu hits like "Geetha Govindam", "Dear Comrade", "Bheeshma" and "Sita Ramam".

Mandanna found countrywide success with 2021 hit "Pushpa: The Rise", co-starring Allu Arjun. She made her Bollywood debut with "Goodbye" and then starred in smash hit film "Animal" with Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor most recently starred in "Pushpa 2: The Rule", which has become a runaway hit at the global box office, earning over Rs 1,700 crore since its release on December 5.

Her upcoming movies include "Sikandar" with Salman Khan, "Chhaava" with Vicky Kaushal and Maddock's horror comedy universe title "Thama", headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana. She will also be seen in Tamil movie "Kubera".

